A family of a woman who lost her daughter during a car crash with a Sekhukhune United soccer player, Shaune Mogaila, says she is still in a coma while the 13-year-old neighbour who was travelling with them recently has undergone surgery to install metal implants in his broken legs.
The family also said Keo Mavimbela – who was driving her Hyundai i10 when Mogaila's BMW smashed into it – is still in the dark about the passing of her nine-year-old daughter Gomolemo.
“She's getting better, but her condition does not allow us to tell her about the death of our daughter [as] she's still unconscious,” said Tshepo Kekana, Mavimbela's husband and Gomolemo's father.
The crash happened on the morning of October 30 before 7am. At the time, Mavimbela was driving Gomolemo and their 13-year-old neighbour to school.
Mogaila's vehicle appeared from the opposite direction at high speed, jumped over the barrier and crashed into them head-on. Gomolemo died on the scene.
Woman involved in head-on car crash with Mogaila still in coma
Family hasn't told her of daughter's passing
Mogaila fled the scene but later handed himself over to the police where he was charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and fleeing the scene of an accident. He appeared in court on Friday and was released on a R20,000 bail.
Kekana had told Sowetan last week that the soccer player's family got in touch with him and stated that they would love to come and apologise to the family for their relative's actions.
“We haven't heard from the Mogaila family since they promised to come see us,” Kekana said on Monday.
The family of the 13-year-old neighbour said they were told that their son may regain consciousness on Thursday but he was still heavily medicated.
