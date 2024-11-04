News

WATCH | Gauteng education department releases findings on allegations of racism and misconduct at PTA Girls High

By SowetanLIVE - 04 November 2024 - 11:17

On Monday, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane, will release the findings from an investigation into allegations of racism and misconduct at Pretoria Girls High School. 

Twelve pupils were suspended for allegedly making racist remarks in a whites-only WhatsApp group have been found not guilty of misconduct in August. 

The girls were suspended after a protest last week by pupils who had discovered a WhatsApp group with only white members where racial comments and complaints about black pupils were allegedly made.

