A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer was shot dead on Monday.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said they responded to the N2 Groutville off-ramp after a shooting involving a north coast traffic officer.
“The officer died at the scene. This remains an active crime scene, the N2 southbound off-ramp and Groutville bridge are closed. We urge motorists to use alternative routes,” she said.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries about the circumstances of the shooting.
TimesLIVE
Traffic officer shot dead on KZN north coast
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat
A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer was shot dead on Monday.
IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said they responded to the N2 Groutville off-ramp after a shooting involving a north coast traffic officer.
“The officer died at the scene. This remains an active crime scene, the N2 southbound off-ramp and Groutville bridge are closed. We urge motorists to use alternative routes,” she said.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries about the circumstances of the shooting.
TimesLIVE
Police investigate after two Eskom contract workers are found dead
Cop takes his own life after allegedly killing girlfriend and a friend
Two would-be cash robbers intercepted, shot dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos