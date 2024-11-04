News

Traffic officer shot dead on KZN north coast

By TIMESLIVE - 04 November 2024 - 12:48
A traffic officer was shot dead near Groutville on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday. Stock photo.
A traffic officer was shot dead near Groutville on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer was shot dead on Monday. 

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said they responded to the N2 Groutville off-ramp after a shooting involving a north coast traffic officer.

“The officer died at the scene. This remains an active crime scene, the N2 southbound off-ramp and Groutville bridge are closed. We urge motorists to use alternative routes,” she said.

Police didn't immediately respond to queries about the circumstances of the shooting. 

TimesLIVE

Police investigate after two Eskom contract workers are found dead

A team of investigators has been assigned to investigate the murders.
News
11 hours ago

Cop takes his own life after allegedly killing girlfriend and a friend

Police in North West are investigating a double murder, attempted murder and inquest dockets.
News
11 hours ago

Two would-be cash robbers intercepted, shot dead

Gauteng police shot and killed two suspects who were allegedly en-route to commit a robbery on Thursday afternoon.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila released on bail after fatal crash
Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration