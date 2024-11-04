Police have arrested a taxi patroller who was part of a group that prevented a Mpumalanga motorist from giving a lift to his neighbour and then later impounded his car.
The motorist, Themba Mahlangu, said he had to pay R2,500 to get his car back from a nearby taxi rank where the patrollers had taken it.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the man was arrested on Monday and that more details about the arrest will be revealed later.
Mahlangu, who lives in Barberton, told Sowetan that had taken his car for service in Mbombela when he was suddenly attacked by taxi patrollers in the CBD two weeks ago.
Rogue Mpumalanga patroller arrested
He said he had travelled there with his neighbour who had tax-related matters to deal with at Sars.
He said they were about to return home when the patrollers pounced.
“These guys grabbed my keys and took my car. They drove away in it and said I needed to pay R2,500 fine to get it back,” he said at the time.
Mahlangu said he then called the car's tracking company for its whereabouts. They told him it was at a nearby taxi rank and advised him to open a case with the police.
