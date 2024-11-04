Twelve pupils at the school were suspended but were cleared by the school governing body.
Here are five things that have come out so far:
- Principal, deputy principal and acting principal should be charged with misconduct;
- There is no selective application of discipline based on race;
- SGB chair made unwarranted allegations in his letter to the MEC and HOD [an attempt] to frustrate and derail this investigation;
- Some white staff do not greet their black colleagues; and
- The estate manager committed misconduct.
This is a developing story.
SowetanLIVE
Pretoria Girls high principal, deputy and acting principal should be charged with misconduct
Image: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images
The Gauteng department of education is releasing findings following an investigation into allegations of racism and misconduct at Pretoria Girls high school.
The investigation came after some pupils created a “whites only” WhatsApp group where they shared insensitive messages with racial undertones.
Twelve pupils at the school were suspended but were cleared by the school governing body.
Here are five things that have come out so far:
This is a developing story.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Gauteng education department releases findings on allegations of racism and misconduct at PTA Girls High
MEC launches new racism probe at Pretoria Girls high
12 suspended Pretoria Girls’ High pupils not guilty of ‘racial misconduct’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos