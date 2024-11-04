News

POLL | What do you think of the blacklisting of parents who default on paying child maintenance?

By SowetanLIVE - 04 November 2024 - 13:33
It has been revealed that 70% of parents in SA default on child maintenance in the first two years of the court order
It has been revealed that 70% of parents in SA default on child maintenance in the first two years of the court order
Image: 123RF

On Friday, the department of justice and the Social Justice Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to have parents who default on child maintenance, blacklisted. 

It has been revealed that 70% of parents in SA default on child maintenance in the first two years of the court order. The entities have gone ahead with the plan to blacklist defaulters with credit bureaus. 

The move will take some time to go into full effect as the state develops a system to facilitate it.

The department said on Friday that the signing of the MOU marked the beginning of a groundbreaking era.

“The department will establish a system to forward details of individuals with Child Maintenance Enforcement Orders to credit bureaus, enabling their credit listing,” it said in a statement. 

The department said this will result in defaulters’ ability to get access to credit being affected. This move is aimed at implementing the provisions of the Maintenance Act as amended.

What do you make of the MOU to have defaulting parents blacklisted? 

SowetanLIVE 

High court dismisses negligence claim due to missing medical records

The medical records were found in the mother's possession but crucial information was missing from the files.
News
4 days ago

Court cancels man’s parental duties after DNA tests showed child was not his

The court has terminated the parental responsibilities and rights of a man in respect of a minor child that was born during his marriage with his ...
News
6 days ago

Father ordered to maintain stepchildren pending divorce proceedings

A court has ruled that a stepfather embroiled in a divorce has a responsibility to maintain his wife’s children pending the divorce proceedings.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila released on bail after fatal crash
Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration