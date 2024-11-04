The move will take some time to go into full effect as the state develops a system to facilitate it.
POLL | What do you think of the blacklisting of parents who default on paying child maintenance?
On Friday, the department of justice and the Social Justice Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to have parents who default on child maintenance, blacklisted.
It has been revealed that 70% of parents in SA default on child maintenance in the first two years of the court order. The entities have gone ahead with the plan to blacklist defaulters with credit bureaus.
What do you make of the MOU to have defaulting parents blacklisted?
