Police have traced a car involved in a robbery in Bloemfontein, Free State, and the dragging of a 20-year-old man, but no arrests have been made.
Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the incident happened on Sunday morning at Universitas.
“The 20-year-old victim was walking home with his girlfriend when a dark grey Mazda with Free State registration [plates] stopped next to him. The suspect in the passenger seat got out of the vehicle and tripped the victim and he fell. His girlfriend's cellphone fell out of his pocket. The suspect tried to pick it up, but the complainant fought back,” said Kareli.
“The driver got out to help his friend and during the fight, the complainant's phone also fell out of his pocket. They managed to rob the victims of their two cellphones, got into the vehicle and sped off. The victim held onto the driver's door as the vehicle sped off but lost his grip and fell off after a distance."
Police search for suspects after dragging and robbing man
In the footage, a man wearing a white T-shirt is seen fighting with one in a red T-shirt. The victim is seen holding on to the door handle and is dragged for some time.
Another man in a white T-shirt is seen chasing the car and Kareli said the man was a resident who came out to assist the victims.
“Parkweg police were made aware of the incident and the vehicle was traced and found in Kgotsong, Bloemfontein area. Police have opened a case of attempted murder and common robbery for further investigation. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention.”
Kareli urged anyone with information to contact Capt David Ramasoala of Parkweg police on 082 468 1624, the police crime line on 0860010111 or drop an anonymous tip off on the MySAPS App.
