Kriel unit 6 catches fire but this will not result in load-shedding: Eskom
Image: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem
The fire which affected unit 6 at Kriel power station in Mpumalanga on Sunday will not affect the current generation capacity or lead to load-shedding, Eskom said on Monday.
The power utility said on Sunday the unit had tripped after the loss of hydraulic oil to the turbine valves.
“A preliminary investigation revealed that an oil pipe had broken, causing an oil spill on the hot surfaces of the turbine which triggered a fire. Eskom assures South Africans that this incident will not affect the current generation capacity or lead to load-shedding,” Eskom said in a statement.
Eskom said the incremental results of its generation recovery plan had added more of a buffer to the system to manage incidents such as this.
“The system has sufficient reserves.”
