“Key infrastructure affected includes the Harry Gwala Regional Hospital [formerly Edendale Hospital] and the Aloe Ridge Social Housing Project.
“Teams are on the ground and a clearer picture of the extent of the damage will emerge once all assessments are concluded”.
Mzila said the severe weather was expected to persist with a level four weather warning for severe thunderstorms currently active across large parts of the province, particularly in the eThekwini Metro and the districts of uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Ugu, and iLembe.
“These conditions are likely to cause disruptions, including falling trees blocking major roads, power surges disrupting services, danger to life [both human and livestock] due to excessive lightning, and damage to structures from hail and wind,” he said.
Heavy rains, strong wind leave severe destruction in KZN
Image: Supplied/Cogta
Heavy rains and strong winds that swept through some parts of KZN left a trail of destruction in their wake, damaging a hospital, several homes and a block of flats.
Disaster management teams were up all night on Sunday responding to incidents as the weather continued to wreak havoc.
“The inclement weather conditions left a trail of destruction in the Mgungundlovu District,” said Senzelwe Mzila spokesperson for provincial Cogta.
Cogta MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi, urged all residents to take the necessary precautions to stay safe as the bad weather continues to wreak havoc.
“Residents are advised to follow safety measures as these weather conditions pose significant risks to human life. Disaster management teams will continue to monitor the weather, especially in areas susceptible to weather-related incidents,” Buthelezi said.
