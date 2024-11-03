Thunderstorms expected after heatwave

The SA weather service says that most parts of the country will experience a heatwave until Monday only to be lashed by severe rain with thunderstorms immediately from Tuesday until Friday.
The provinces that are experiencing heatwaves are Limpopo, Free State, North West, and Gauteng as well as the northeastern parts of KZN and the Eastern Cape.
SA weather service said that when the high pressure system moves to the surface, it increases temperatures that produce a heatwave.
The heatwave lasts, “at least three days when the maximum temperature is expected to be at least 5°C higher than the average maximum temperature for the hottest month of the year in a given region,” said the weather service.
People are advised to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, and stay indoors if possible. In Tshwane, temperatures hit 40°C on Saturday.
However, the rain that will fall soon is expected to cool the area.
Weather forecaster Tokello Chiloane said that after the heatwaves severe thunder showers can be expected.
“From Tuesday to Friday, [the provinces above] will be getting 30% to 60% of showers and thundershowers.
“These thundershowers are expected to be severe hence we will be issuing a relevant warning as the week goes by,” she said.
While the mercury keeps rising, resulting in people needing water to hydrate, the minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majodina said that the ongoing challenges of water in the City of Joburg are caused by exceedingly high-water consumption, leaks as well as high non-revenue water.
“Gauteng is over-consuming water as against the internationally accepted standard which is 173 per capita per day. Gauteng goes up to 278 but not all that water goes to your beneficiaries, it's water that gets lost which is non-revenue water,” she said while meeting with the city's officials, including mayor Dada Morero on Saturday.
Majodina was in the city to check the progress of the Brixton reservoir.
She said the water challenges were also worsened by the city's ongoing population growth.
“The population is growing on a daily basis and that is understood, Gauteng, especially Johannesburg, becomes a united nation of SA.
“Everyone comes to Johannesburg hoping to get a better life. So, when they come, the first thing that they need is water, so whether they do that illegally they make sure they get the water and you get affected as the City of Joburg,” she said.
“So, your capacity in terms of storage is not enough now and I am happy that you are upgrading your reservoir so that you get more capacity.
“But even if you have more capacity, you must ensure that you close the leaks because that capacity might not have a good impact while you have that storage but your water gets lost.
“As you are busy with this project, you must ensure that where you have leaks and illegal connections... you disconnect the illegal connections so you can see the positive impact of what you are doing.
“So, it is important to close that gap so that the impact of augmented capacity is felt in the region,” said Majodina.
To overcome the water challenge in Joburg, the city of has initiated interventions which include the construction of the new 26 mega litres Brixton reservoir.
The reservoir is expected to be completed in April 2025.
Majodina said she is happy with the manner that the city has taken to address the water challenges in the city.
