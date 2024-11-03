Two of Sowetan’s podcast made waves at the inaugural SA Podcast Awards, grabbing gold and bronze medals during Saturday evening’s virtual ceremony.
Taking the Rams by the Horn, the weekly podcast hosted by veteran journalist and broadcaster Rams Mabote in association with SowetanLIVE, won gold.
The podcast, launched in November 2022, looks at the funny side of news and current affairs where Mabote takes listeners on a journey to the light side of the dark.
SL Cabinet podcast, which is hosted by SowetanLIVE’s dynamic trio – Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini – and produced by Demi Buzo from TimesLIVE, snatched a bronze.
SL Cabinet, whose three hosts are all in their early 20s, delivers a weekly wrap-up of SA’s top headlines.
Sowetan grabs gold and bronze medals at inaugural SA Podcast Awards
SL Cabinet's young team lauded for 'excellent and engaging work'
Two of Sowetan’s podcast made waves at the inaugural SA Podcast Awards, grabbing gold and bronze medals during Saturday evening’s virtual ceremony.
Taking the Rams by the Horn, the weekly podcast hosted by veteran journalist and broadcaster Rams Mabote in association with SowetanLIVE, won gold.
The podcast, launched in November 2022, looks at the funny side of news and current affairs where Mabote takes listeners on a journey to the light side of the dark.
SL Cabinet podcast, which is hosted by SowetanLIVE’s dynamic trio – Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi and Nandi Ntini – and produced by Demi Buzo from TimesLIVE, snatched a bronze.
SL Cabinet, whose three hosts are all in their early 20s, delivers a weekly wrap-up of SA’s top headlines.
The awards brought together the best voices in South African podcasting, with watch parties in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Launched in June, SL Cabinet podcast started with a powerful episode on Youth Day, where the hosts engaged in a fiery discussion on how this historic day should be honoured nearly a half-a-century later.
Since then, the show has become a must-listen for anyone who wants a fresh perspective on current events, blending hard news with insightful commentary. It showcases the raw talent and hard-hitting journalism of SowetanLIVE reporters while setting the stage for more compelling conversations ahead.
Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga congratulated the four winners for "their excellent and engaging work".
"A hearty congratulations to all our podcasters. This win is an affirmation of their excellent and engaging work and a testament to Sowetan’s commitment to be a platform of meaningful conversation with our audience," Makunga said.
SowetanLIVE
PODCAST | Meyiwa murder trial, GNU tensions, Kolisi divorce shatters nation – top stories this week
PODCAST | Kodwa's fraud charges dropped, taxi sector regulation, Adetshina's removal from pageant – top stories this week
PODCAST | Juvenile justice views, drug trafficking operations and Chris Brown concert controversy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos