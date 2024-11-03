The child’s mother had some of the snacks, apparently to confirm what her daughter was complaining about. Later, the child started complaining of chest pains.
When her condition deteriorated, the family rushed her to the nearby Masakhane clinic.
“On the way, she was unable to breathe. When we got to the clinic, I took her to the emergency room ... we were called after some minutes and informed of her passing,” Maaboi said.
While at the clinic, the mother also began experiencing severe stomach pains. Her four-year-old son also started to complain of pains. The two were then taken to hospital.
Police deployed to Alex after girl dies from 'poisoning'
Gauteng police had to rush to Alexandra and restore calm on Sunday as tempers flared and residents attempted to raid tuck shops in the area following the death of an 11-year-old girl who died after allegedly eating snacks from a local spaza shop.
Allegations are that after the girl ate the snacks she fell ill. Her mother and younger brother, who also ate the snacks, also fell ill.
The mother and son were still in hospital on Sunday afternoon.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said an inquest into the cause of death had been opened.
“A team of police investigators in collaboration with health experts and other role players will be investigating the allegations made concerning the food consumed by the victims before falling ill,” she said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has urged residents to allow investigators space to do their work in uncovering the truth behind the incident without speculating.
“We have established a team of experts that is working with our partners in government to investigate the death. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and wish a swift recovery to the mother and the other child,” said Mthombeni.
According to Joshua Maaboi, the girl’s father, she alluded that the snacks tasted “strange” before falling sick.
Alexandra girl dies, mom and brother in hospital after eating spaza shop snacks
