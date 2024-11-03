News

Man arrested after girlfriend's body discovered in pit toilet

03 November 2024 - 16:49
Bloemfontein police have arrested a 34-year-old man for the murder of his 29-year-old girlfriend whose decomposing body was discovered in a pit toilet.

Police say the discovery was made by a friend of the boyfriend who had on Friday gone to the house of the suspect where he lived with the deceased.

However, he found no one in the house.

On Saturday, he returned and still found no one.

He got worried as he had last seen the boyfriend on Thursday.

On Sunday, when he returned to the house, he noticed a trail of blood leading to the toilet.

Sgt Mahlomola Kareli

“When he opened the toilet he noticed the legs of a human being.

“He stormed into Kagisanong police station with allegations that he had seen a dead body in a pit toilet in Caleb Motshabi.

“Police rushed to the scene with him and were led to the pit toilet in the yard by a trail of blood stains. “In the toilet, members made a gruesome discovery of a 29-year-old female body with multiple injuries on the head and upper body,” said Sgt Mahlomola Kareli, Free State police spokesperson.

Kareli said they were still waiting for a forensic report on what happened to the lady.

The boyfriend was tracked down and apprehended and was subsequently charged with murder.

The suspect was expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court soon.

SowetanLIVE

