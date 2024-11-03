News

Alexandra girl dies, mom and brother in hospital after eating spaza shop snacks

03 November 2024 - 11:28
File photo
File photo

An 11-year-old girl has died, and her mother and younger brother are in critical condition after allegedly eating snacks from a local spaza shop in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

According to the girl’s father, Joshua Maaboi, his daughter had said the snacks tasted "strange".

The child's mother had some of the snacks, apparently to understand what her daughter was complaining about.

On the way, she was unable to breathe. When we got to the clinic, I dropped her at the emergency room, we were called after some minutes to be informed of her passing.
Joshua Maaboi

Later, the child started complaining about pains in her chest.

When her condition deteriorated, the family rushed her to the nearby Masakhane clinic.

"On the way, she was unable to breathe. When we got to the clinic, I dropped her at the emergency room, we were called after some minutes to be informed of her passing," Maaboi said.

While at the clinic, the mother also began experiencing severe stomach pain. Her 4-year-old son, who also had some of the snacks, also fell sick.

Both mother and son were later taken to Edenvale Hospital. Maaboi said they were both in a critical situation, adding that police had taken statements last night but did not issue a case number.

SowetanLIVE

What you need to know about the Naledi food poisoning

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the packet of chips found in the pocket of one of the Naledi kids who died of suspected poisoning did not ...
News
6 days ago

'Spaza shops not yet linked to children's deaths'

How did the six children from Naledi, Soweto, get in contact with organophosphate [halephirimi]?
News
5 days ago

24 pupils rushed to hospital after eating snacks

Twenty-four pupils from a Mpumalanga school were hospitalised on Thursday afternoon after allegedly eating snacks they had bought at their local tuck ...
News
1 week ago

More than 40 KZN pupils fall ill after allegedly eating snacks bought outside school

The KwaZulu-Natal departments of education and health are working with law enforcement to find out what led to 43 pupils from Ngaqa Primary School in ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Mandla Masango tips Kaizer Chiefs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout ...
Mandla Masango tips Kaizer Chiefs to beat Mamelodi Sundowns in Carling Knockout ...