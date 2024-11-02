Joburg metro police say roads around the FNB stadium will be closed so soccer fanatics heading to the stadium for the Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns must arrive early to avoid congestions on the road.
According to spokesperson Xolani Fihla the road closures were implemented at 1pm. The gates open at 3pm and kick-off will be at 6pm.
"Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid congestion. We also urge residents living around the FNB stadium vicinity to be patient before, during, and after the match," he said.
Soweto Highway will be closed off to traffic between the N1 bridge and Mentz Street in Booysens.
On the other hand, Nasrec road will be converted to three lanes towards the stadium before the match and three lanes away from the stadium after the game. This will be from the N17 traffic circle to Shaft 17 Road on the northern side of the stadium, and from Adcock Ingram road to Recreation road on the southern side of the stadium, he said.
Be at the stadium early to avoid congestion on the roads, soccer fans advised
Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images
There will also be another closure on Booysens Reserve road between Crownwood and Nasrec roads.
Golden Highway will also be converted into one-way traffic from Rand Show road towards Ring roads one and two.
"This is done to accommodate Soweto Marathon participants who will be utilizing the Narc Expo Parking 1 and 2 for the race pack collections at the Expo Centre on Sunday morning.
"Officers will be on duty to ensure the safety of pedestrians and other road users, enforce traffic regulations, and assist with traffic flow before and after the game."
"Alternative routes to avoid around the FNB Stadium Precinct are the N1 Highway, the M1 Highway, the N12 Highway, Main Reef Road, Aerodrome Road, and Adcock Ingram Road. We are appealing to road users to acquaint themselves with traffic management for the day so they can plan their routes accordingly."
