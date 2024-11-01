News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

01 November 2024 - 09:54

The murder trial of late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues on Friday.

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
1 day ago

‘Why I was convinced intruders killed Meyiwa’

DNA from a hat found at the crime scene, cellphone locations picked up by network towers, a description of one of the intruders and eyewitnesses ...
2 weeks ago

Twala drove around on night of Meyiwa’s murder – car tracker expert

The state in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has shown that Longwe Twala drove for about an hour the night that Meyiwa was killed to dispel allegations ...
2 weeks ago

