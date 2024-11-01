News

WATCH | Insurance fraud and murder suspect Rachel Kutumela and co-accused appear in court

01 November 2024 - 09:30

A 43-year old police officer and her co-accused will apply for bail in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday. The accused, Sergeant Rachel Kutumela, was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago.

Police nab two women related to cop arrested for insurance claim murders

Two suspects who are related to Sgt Rachel Shokane-Kutumela, accused of insurance claim murders, have been arrested for their role in the six ...
News
2 weeks ago

Man arrested after allegedly killing stepson for wetting the bed

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing his three-year-old stepson for urinating in bed.
News
1 day ago

Five more men arrested in connection with KZN mass shooting

Five more people have been arrested in connection with the mass murder at KwaNyezane near Estcourt on Sunday.
News
3 days ago

Manhunt for sergeant who allegedly killed wife, domestic worker

Limpopo police are hoping to find “dead or alive” one of their colleagues who allegedly shot and killed his wife and their domestic worker at their ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration
What consent to sex is, and what it is not