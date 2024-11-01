WATCH | Insurance fraud and murder suspect Rachel Kutumela and co-accused appear in court
01 November 2024 - 09:30
A 43-year old police officer and her co-accused will apply for bail in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday. The accused, Sergeant Rachel Kutumela, was arrested while on duty at the Senwabarwana police station a week ago.
