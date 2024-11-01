The state alleges that former MP Zizi Kodwa received R1.68m from his co-accused businessman Jehan Mackay, including payments for seaside villas in an upmarket area in Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016. This was in exchange for an IT software tender.
WATCH | Former minister Zizi Kodwa and Jehan Mackay appear in court
The state alleges that former MP Zizi Kodwa received R1.68m from his co-accused businessman Jehan Mackay, including payments for seaside villas in an upmarket area in Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016. This was in exchange for an IT software tender.
Kodwa's corruption case delayed as DPP considers application to drop charges
SAPS officer 'solicited R1,500 bribe to quash drunk-driving case'
OPINION | Citizenry should unite and frown upon the corrupt
LISTEN | 'ANC is its own worst enemy': Ramaphosa says party's biggest threats are within
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos