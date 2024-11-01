News

WATCH | Former minister Zizi Kodwa and Jehan Mackay appear in court

01 November 2024 - 09:14

The state alleges that former MP Zizi Kodwa received R1.68m from his co-accused businessman Jehan Mackay, including payments for seaside villas in an upmarket area in Cape Town between April 2015 and February 2016. This was in exchange for an IT software tender.

Kodwa's corruption case delayed as DPP considers application to drop charges

The director of public prosecutions is yet to make a decision on an application by former MP Zizi Kodwa and his co accused, businessman Jehan Mackay, ...
News
1 week ago

SAPS officer 'solicited R1,500 bribe to quash drunk-driving case'

A 51-year-old police warrant officer is due to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court in the Western Cape on Thursday on a corruption charge for ...
News
22 hours ago

OPINION | Citizenry should unite and frown upon the corrupt

The never-ending revelations in our country of people involved in allegations of corruption are drowning the ongoing efforts to develop effective ...
Opinion
3 days ago

LISTEN | 'ANC is its own worst enemy': Ramaphosa says party's biggest threats are within

'We are at a critical point as a movement,' says ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration
What consent to sex is, and what it is not