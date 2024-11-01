On the day of the crash, Gomolemo's mother was driving her and their neighbour to school when Mogaila's BMW crashed into their Hyundai head-on.
Mogaila fled from the scene after the accident but later handed himself over to the police.
Police who responded to the crash said they found bottles of alcohol in his car, dagga and powder that is believed to be cocaine.
Sekhukhune United has since released a statement conveying their condolences to Gomolemo's family.
“We would like to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of the minor who lost her life.
“Our thoughts and prayers are also with those who have been injured, and we wish them a speedy recovery,” read the statement.
The team also said they could not comment further as the matter is before court.
The matter has been postponed to February 4 for further investigation.
SowetanLIVE
Shaune Mogaila out on R20k bail after fatal crash
Image: Instagram/mogaila_7
Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila has been released on R20 000 bail.
The 29-year-old was granted bail at Tembisa magistrate’s court on Friday afternoon.
Mogaila appeared on charges of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving following his involvement in a horrific accident that claimed the life of nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela in Tembisa on Wednesday morning.
Standing in the dock, Mogaila had a plaster on his head after sustaining a minor injury in the crash that left Gomolemo dead, her mother in a coma and their 13-year-old neighbour with head injuries and broken legs.
