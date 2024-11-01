A psychologist at the school attended by the girl who died in the accident involving soccer star Shaune Mogaila passed away on the same day too just after visiting the scene of the fatal crash.
Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the woman worked for an NGO that worked closely with Edleen Primary School and had visited the scene where nine-year-old Gomolemo Mavimbela lost her life.
“Coming back to the school, we understand that the lady collapsed and they tried to call paramedics but she was declared dead at the scene,” said Mabona.
The psychologist, whose identity was not revealed, is believed to have been overcome by grief after seeing the scene where the little girl's life ended.
Mabona conveyed the department's condolences to the school staff and the family of the psychologist.
Gomolemo died in Tembisa on Wednesday morning when Sekhukhune player's BMW crashed head-on into her mother's Hyundai. Mogaila fled the scene but later handed himself to the police.
Psychologist at Gomolemo's school died after visiting fatal accident scene
School councillor believed to have been overcome by grief
Police who responded to the scene said they found bottles of alcohol in his car as well as powder that is believed to be cocaine.
Gomolemo's mother, who does not know that her child is dead, is fighting for her life in hospital together with the 13-year-old child of the neighbour who was also in the car as he attends the same school as the deceased.
Mogaila was expected to appear at Tembisa magistrate's court on Friday to face charges of culpable homicide, and reckless and negligent driving. He also faces a charge of fleeing the scene.
