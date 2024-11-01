This week on SL Cabinet, hosts Koena Mashale, Herman Moloi, and Nandi Ntini tackle some of SA’s most pressing stories.
Tune in as they unpack the sudden withdrawal of the corruption case against ANC politician Zizi Kodwa and businessman Jehan Mackay. The case’s abrupt end has left many questioning the factors behind the decision, as the hosts discuss its implications for accountability in high-level politics.
Next, SL Cabinet covers the tragic car accident involving Sekhukhune United’s Shaune Mogaila, which led to the death of a nine-year-old girl in Tembisa. Mogaila faces charges amid reports he was speeding, sparking a deeper conversation on the responsibilities of public figures and the dangers of drunk driving.
The podcast also examines the controversy surrounding Miss Universe contestant Chidimma Adetshina, who faces potential citizenship revocation due to alleged fraud involving her mother’s nationality status. With calls for her removal from the competition, the team explores the legal and ethical angles of this heated debate.
Finally, hear the hosts dive into Limpopo’s latest taxi industry move, banning Toyota Avanzas from transporting passengers — a decision stirring discussion on regulation in the taxi sector.
Don’t miss this episode, filled with candid conversations and insights on SA’s top stories.
Listen here:
PODCAST | Kodwa's fraud charges dropped, taxi sector regulation, Adetshina's removal from pageant – top stories this week
The SL Cabinet delves into the week’s top stories
Tune in on Iono.fm, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts for the full episode and more insights.
SowetanLIVE
Here's why NPA dropped charges against Zizi Kodwa and Jehan Mackay
Psychologist at Gomolemo's school died after visiting fatal accident scene
Chidimma unlikely to be kicked out of Miss Universe: immigration lawyer
PODCAST | Meyiwa murder trial, GNU tensions, Kolisi divorce shatters nation – top stories this week
PODCAST | Donald Trump or Kamala Harris: America finds itself in real garbage
