Matjhabeng mayor found guilty of assaulting driver, bodyguard

A mayor who attacked and insulted his driver and bodyguard when they tried to protect him from rowdy residents during a community meeting has been found guilty of assault and crimen injuria.
Thanduxolo Khalipa, the mayor of Matjhabeng local municipality in the Free State, was convicted in the Ondendaalsrus magistrate's court on Friday.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said allegations are that tensions escalated during the meeting as community members became rowdy, prompting Khalipa's bodyguard and driver to intervene and attempt to escort him from the scene.
“In response, Khalipa reportedly began to physically assault his protectors and made derogatory remarks.”
They then opened a case against him, said Senokoatsane.
Khalipa is expected back in court on December 12 for sentencing.
“The NPA emphasises the importance of accountability for public officials and the commitment to upholding the law, regardless of an individual’s position. The NPA will continue to work diligently to ensure justice is served for all citizens” Senokoatsane said.
