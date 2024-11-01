Malema gun discharge case to resume in December

The presiding magistrate's ill health has delayed the gun discharge trial of EFF leader Julius Malema in the East London regional court.
Magistrate Twanet Olivier postponed the matter in chambers by agreement, in the absence of the accused persons and the defence, to December 9.
The state and defence are set to present closing arguments when the case resumes.
Malema and security company director Adriaan Snyman are charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharge of a firearm in a built-up area and reckless endangerment to person or property.
The firearm Malema allegedly fired at an EFF rally in Mdantsane in 2018 is believed to belong to a company where Snyman is the director.
Last year the prosecution closed its case, having led the evidence of 19 witnesses.
Malema and Snyman subsequently made an application for a discharge, which was dismissed by the court.
Since June, the defence led the evidence of two expert witnesses in firearms control and forensic ballistics for Snyman.
Malema took the stand in his defence, saying the state had failed to prove he had handled a gun with live rounds.
