Cop who killed wife, domestic worker arrested

A Limpopo police sergeant who had been on the run for days after allegedly murdering his wife and their helper has been arrested after shooting and wounding a police officer who was part of a team that had traced him to his hideout.
He was also injured when police returned fire.
Police located the 44-year-old man in Makuya, about 30km from his home, where a shootout ensued between him and his colleagues, resulting in him and another police officer being injured in the gun battle.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the Masisi officer was traced to Makuya after a well-co-ordinated operation by the Vhembe SAPS district task team members.
“He was spotted driving at high speed along Tshitavha road next to Sambandou bridge.
“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect started firing multiple shots at them, prompting the police to respond swiftly. The suspect was wounded in the exchange, and one police officer sustained minor injuries. Police recovered a service pistol and ammunition.
“Both the suspect and the injured officer were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment,” said Mashaba.
Manhunt for sergeant who allegedly killed wife, domestic worker
The sergeant is accused of shooting to death his wife and helper on Tuesday night with his service pistol and then taking off.
A manhunt was launched immediately after the discovery of the two bullet-riddled bodies inside the house. The man's child, who was in the house at the time of the shooting was not injured in the attack.
Mashaba said the investigative police Independent Directorate has been notified for further investigations.
Provincial police commissioner Lit-Gen Thembi Hadebe has commended the “rapid response” of the offices in Vhembe district in apprehending the officer.
“We wish the injured member a speedy recovery and assure the public that the suspect will face the full consequences of his actions, particularly for his refusal to surrender and the violence he displayed towards our officers.
“A special appreciation goes to our members for swiftly apprehending the suspect. This case will be monitored closely to ensure justice is served,” said Hadebe.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Masisi magistrate's court soon to face two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
