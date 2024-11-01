Charges against former MP Zizi Kodwa and his co-accused, businessman Jehan Mackay have been withdrawn.
The duo appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Friday, where the state announced the decision of the director of public prosecution to withdraw the charges.
The court heard that the decision was made on October 31.
The National Prosecuting Authority had previously stated that investigations had revealed that during the period from April 28 2015 to February 2 2016, Kodwa received R1,6m from Mackay for personal benefit. This was in exchange for an IT software tender, they alleged.
Kodwa reportedly used the money to buy a luxury SUV and for the payment of luxury accommodation.
SowetanLIVE
Charges against Zizi Kodwa and co-accused withdrawn
Image: Veli Nhlapo
SowetanLIVE
