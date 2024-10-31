"The suspects were intercepted and when they were approached they started firing at the police who retaliated, fatally shooting two of them while one fled the scene on foot.
"One firearm was recovered at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was reported stolen in Alexandra this month," she said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni attributed the success to the police minister's collaboration agreement which advocates for a multi-disciplinary approach to fighting crime.
Mthombeni further praised the Gauteng tactical response team, the Gauteng traffic police, and private security companies "for their swift response and acting decisively to protect the citizens of Gauteng".
SowetanLIVE
Two would-be cash robbers intercepted, shot dead
Police on the hunt for third suspect
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography
Gauteng police shot and killed two suspects who were allegedly en-route to commit a robbery on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened on the R59, south of Johannesburg.
A police officer was also wounded in the shooting.
Spokesperson for Gauteng police Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said police had received a tip-off about suspects who were en-route to commit a cross-pavement robbery in Sedibeng on the Vaal.
Cross-pavement robbery is when security guards are robbed while dropping or collecting money at retailer shops or ATMs. Thus, the robbery occurs when the money is in transit between their vehicles and the shops/ATMs.
"The suspects were intercepted and when they were approached they started firing at the police who retaliated, fatally shooting two of them while one fled the scene on foot.
"One firearm was recovered at the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle used by the suspects was reported stolen in Alexandra this month," she said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni attributed the success to the police minister's collaboration agreement which advocates for a multi-disciplinary approach to fighting crime.
Mthombeni further praised the Gauteng tactical response team, the Gauteng traffic police, and private security companies "for their swift response and acting decisively to protect the citizens of Gauteng".
SowetanLIVE
Police hunt for gunmen after 'taxi-related' shooting of driver in Cape Town
Manhunt for sergeant who allegedly killed wife, domestic worker
Shoot-out with police leaves four dead in botched robbery in Ekurhuleni
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos