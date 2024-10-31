News

SAPS officer 'solicited R1,500 bribe to quash drunk-driving case'

By Kim Swartz - 31 October 2024 - 14:06
The officer allegedly solicited a R1,500 bribe to have a drunk-driving case withdrawn. Stock photo.
The officer allegedly solicited a R1,500 bribe to have a drunk-driving case withdrawn. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/weyo

A 51-year-old police warrant officer is due to appear in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court in the Western Cape on Thursday on a corruption charge for allegedly soliciting R1,500 from a motorist to quash a drunk-driving case.

The officer was detained on an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

“Initial investigation suggests on March 12 the warrant officer, stationed at Vredenburg detective services, requested a suspect in a criminal case to meet him at a shopping complex,” said police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.  

“Reports further suggested the officer requested a payment of R1,500 to ensure the case of driving under the influence of alcohol will be withdrawn.”  

The conduct of the officer was reported and transferred to the provincial anti-corruption unit for investigation.  

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile warned officers there would be “zero tolerance” of corruption in the SAPS.

TimesLIVE

Seven Durban cops in court after arrest by Hawks on corruption charge

Seven police officers and a civilian appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday on corruption charges.
News
1 month ago

Traffic cops arrested for ‘demanding R100 bribe’ from Hawks official

The traffic officials are expected to appear in the Groblersdal magistrate's court soon to face corruption charges.
News
1 month ago

Education manager extorts R1,500 a month from temporary teachers

A circuit manager in North West allegedly withheld permanent jobs from teachers, appointed them temporarily then extorted R1,500 from them every ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Galaxy Z Flip6: Interpreter | Samsung
Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration