Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila did not appear in court as planned on Thursday morning because the matter had not been put on the roll.
Spokesperson for the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said there had been a delay with the docket.
“The docket that they produced was not court-ready and as the NPA we’ve given instructions that SAPS must comply and return the docket to us on November 1 for a decision,” said Mjonondwane.
Mogaila was supposed to appear on charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and fleeing the scene of the accident. However, he was not brought to court.
Mogaila's court appearance delayed due to incomplete docket, NPA reveals
Image: Instagram/mogaila_7
Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila did not appear in court as planned on Thursday morning because the matter had not been put on the roll.
Spokesperson for the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said there had been a delay with the docket.
“The docket that they produced was not court-ready and as the NPA we’ve given instructions that SAPS must comply and return the docket to us on November 1 for a decision,” said Mjonondwane.
Mogaila was supposed to appear on charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and fleeing the scene of the accident. However, he was not brought to court.
The uncle of the child who died when the car she was in collided with Mogaila's BMW says rushing to the scene after getting news of the crash only to find the body of his niece broke his heart.
Patrick Kekana was speaking outside Tembisa magistrate's court this morning where he had hoped to attend the court case.
Kekana's nine-year-old niece, Gomolemo Mavimbela, was in her mother's red Hyundai and she was driving her and their neighbour's 13-year-old boy to school when Mogaila's BMW smashed into them on Andrew Mapheto Road.
Gomolemo died at the scene while her mother and the 13-year-old were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the BMW fled the scene. Later, the police reported that Mogaila had handed himself.
Image: Supplied
Reacting to that, Kekana said: “When I heard he ran away... to me, it meant he did this intentionally. Sometimes you run because you fear mob justice but he did it on purpose because he didn’t run to the police station.”
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson, Thabiso Makgato, said when they arrived at the accident scene they found four bottles of “potent alcohol” in Mogaila's car.
“Powder, which we suspect could be cocaine and weed [cannabis] edibles were also found in his vehicle. A case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and fleeing the scene of the accident has been opened,” said Makgato.
SowetanLIVE
Mogaila to appear in court after horrific crash
WATCH | Video from dash cam shows how speeding Mogaila crashed into motorist
PSL star Mogaila has handed himself in after being involved in fatal crash
Sekhukhune player in custody after fatal car crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos