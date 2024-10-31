Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila is expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving.
The PSL star was involved in a horrific crash that left a nine-year-old girl dead. Her mother and their neighbour's son were rushed to hospital after the accident in the township at 7.30am. Mogaila fled the scene and handed himself to the police later in the day. He also faces a charge of fleeing the scene.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato confirmed that Mogaila handed himself at the Rabie Ridge police station on Wednesday afternoon and will appear in court.
An eyewitness told Sowetan on Wednesday that Mogaila's vehicle had been driving at high speed before the crash.
“That car was flying. I saw it driving at a high speed and I was like, 'Oh my God'! because I could see the disaster waiting to happen.
“I then saw it [BMW] jumping the pavement to the opposite side. I heard a loud screeching sound as if he [the driver] was trying to stop. Then the car hit the i10. I then heard a loud bang and the i10 flew into the air,” said the eyewitness,” said the guard.
SowetanLIVE
Mogaila to appear in court after horrific crash
Soccer star faces charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving
Image: Samuel Shivambu
Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila is expected to appear in the Tembisa magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving.
The PSL star was involved in a horrific crash that left a nine-year-old girl dead. Her mother and their neighbour's son were rushed to hospital after the accident in the township at 7.30am. Mogaila fled the scene and handed himself to the police later in the day. He also faces a charge of fleeing the scene.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato confirmed that Mogaila handed himself at the Rabie Ridge police station on Wednesday afternoon and will appear in court.
An eyewitness told Sowetan on Wednesday that Mogaila's vehicle had been driving at high speed before the crash.
“That car was flying. I saw it driving at a high speed and I was like, 'Oh my God'! because I could see the disaster waiting to happen.
“I then saw it [BMW] jumping the pavement to the opposite side. I heard a loud screeching sound as if he [the driver] was trying to stop. Then the car hit the i10. I then heard a loud bang and the i10 flew into the air,” said the eyewitness,” said the guard.
SowetanLIVE
Sekhukhune player in custody after fatal car crash
PSL star Mogaila has handed himself in after being involved in fatal crash
Drugs, alcohol found in soccer star's car after crash that killed child
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos