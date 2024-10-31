Free State police are asking for help in tracking down suspects who allegedly told a Bloemfontein mother that her physically challenged daughter had been selected for a prize only to rob her after she allowed them inside the house.
The men allegedly assaulted the family's domestic worker too.
Allegations are that the robbers arrived at the family's house at about 7am on Wednesday, informing them that their physically challenged daughter had been selected for a prize.
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the child's mother asked them to return at 11am.
“At 11:00 the three returned and were allowed into the house. While two of the suspects were busy talking to the complainant, the third suspect came into the house and asked to use the bathroom and was directed by the victim.
“He returned, dragging the domestic worker while assaulting her. [The] suspects demanded to see the safe and the victim told them that there was no safe. [The] suspects took the victim's wedding ring and vehicle keys and fled the scene in a white VW Polo,” Kareli said.
A case of house robbery has been opened for further investigation.
Anyone who might have information on the three armed suspects is requested to contact Det-Capt David Ramaswala on 082 468 1624 or police crimeline on 0860010111 or drop an anonymous tipoff on MySapsApp.
Manhunt for three suspects who robbed Bloem family, assaulted domestic worker
Suspects deceived family that the physically challenged daughter was selected for a prize
Image: SAPS
