Internal probe after cops release 'human trafficking victims' before taking their statements

31 October 2024 - 11:22
A group of Ethiopians nationals were found chained in a house and are suspected to be victims of a human trafficking syndicate.
An internal investigation has been launched into police members who released alleged human trafficking victims without obtaining their statements.

A group of Ethiopians were found chained up in a house in Mayfair, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed a case was not opened and they were released. 

On Wednesday, a complainant opened a case at a police station.

Three suspects had since been arrested for human trafficking, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common robbery, intimidation and malicious damage to property, Nevhuhulwi said. 

“The alleged victims were no longer at the address. An internal investigation has been lodged against the members for initially releasing the alleged victims without obtaining their statements,” she said.

