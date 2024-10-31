News

Family, community members bid farewell to little Amantle

31 October 2024 - 09:37
Koena Mashale Journalist
The Orlando Hall in Soweto was filled with family and community members on Thursday morning to grieve and send their last sad goodbyes to the late six-year-old Amantle Samane.

Samane was raped and killed two weeks ago just a day before her graduation photoshoot and a month prior to her grade R graduation.

Her coffin was rolled into the hall with everyone singing a hymn. Cries and sniffles could be heard throughout the hall as her picture was placed right next to her coffin.

The man responsible for her murder, Pethe Simiao, is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Samane was a vibrant six-year-old girl from Orlando East, Soweto, who tragically lost her life after being allegedly raped and murdered by a Mozambican national, Simiao. He was arrested after being on the run for a couple of days.

Described by her mother as feisty, resilient, and stubborn, Samane's body was found in an empty shack two streets away from her home, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

