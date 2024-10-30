DA welcomes budget, EFF decries its 'prioritising of private sector profits'

The DA in broadly welcoming the medium term budget policy statement on Wednesday gave itself a pat on the back for what it says was its tireless work in government.

With it being a critical part of the GNU, the DA said it welcomes the budget delivered by finance minister Enoch Godongwana which focused on economic reform and private sector involvement.

Its spokespersons on finance, Wendy Alexander and Dr Mark Burke, said the budget reflected the DA's influence in guiding policy in the GNU.

“While today's announcement marks a new chapter in South Africa's economic trajectory, we have called for these reforms for more than a decade. We have, since the 2008 financial crisis, called for limits on government debt, as well as measures to attract foreign direct investment,” said Alexander and Burke.

“To the millions of South Africans who stood in queues to vote DA on May 29: this budget is a testament to our tireless work in government and our work in opposition before that. We will continue to deliver more.”

The DA said it welcomed the announced to reduce government debt by focusing expenditure on critical service delivery programmes as well as the halting of SOE bailouts.

“Following hundreds of billions of rand gone to delinquent SOEs, a red line has finally been drawn. Government will no longer pump dwindling tax revenue into failed parastatals; it will spend citizen’s hard-earned money on delivering quality services to all, with a focus on building towards the future,” the party said.

While the DA beamed at the focus on involving the private sector as the government's partner in economic reform, the EFF was frothing at the mouth, saying the decision essentially prioritised making profits for the private sector.