ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe has been elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay unopposed.
She was elected to the position on Thursday at a council meeting.
Lobishe replaces National Alliance president Gary van Niekerk who resigned as mayor earlier on Thursday.
She served under Van Niekerk as deputy mayor since the coalition came into power in May 2023.
Van Niekerk was elected as deputy mayor.
HeraldLIVE
Babalwa Lobishe elected unopposed as Bay’s new mayor
Image: Fredlin Adriaan
ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe has been elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay unopposed.
She was elected to the position on Thursday at a council meeting.
Lobishe replaces National Alliance president Gary van Niekerk who resigned as mayor earlier on Thursday.
She served under Van Niekerk as deputy mayor since the coalition came into power in May 2023.
Van Niekerk was elected as deputy mayor.
HeraldLIVE
New multiparty mayoral committee ushers in a new era for Tshwane – Moya
Nasiphi Moya elected new Tshwane mayor
Joburg water problems 'severe' but no day zero yet in sight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos