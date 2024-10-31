News

Babalwa Lobishe elected unopposed as Bay’s new mayor

By Nomazima Nkosi - 31 October 2024 - 14:18
Babalwa Lobishe
Babalwa Lobishe
Image: Fredlin Adriaan

ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe has been elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay unopposed.

She was elected to the position on Thursday at a council meeting.

Lobishe replaces National Alliance president Gary van Niekerk who resigned as mayor earlier on Thursday.

She served under Van Niekerk as deputy mayor since the coalition came into power in May 2023.

Van Niekerk was elected as deputy mayor.

