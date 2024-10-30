News

We’re collecting less money than we estimated - five things you need to know from Godongwana’s speech

By SowetanLIVE - 30 October 2024 - 14:25
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana at the media briefing before 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday in Cape Town.
Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana at the media briefing before 2024 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday in Cape Town.
Image: Brenton Geach

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering the mid-term budget speech. Here are five things you need to know: 

 

  1. Tax collection for 2024/25 is expected to be R22.3 billion lower than what we estimated in February.
  2. Over the next two years, the main budget revenue estimate has also been lowered by R31.2 billion.
  3. Debt-service costs will reach R388.9 billion in the current financial year. Put differently, this means for every one Rand of revenue that government raises this year, 22 cents of this is paid in debt-service costs.
  4. As things stand, 50 of the 257 municipalities in the country have active financial recovery plans. Three municipalities are under national intervention and these are Mangaung, Enoch Mgijima and Lekwa. This situation is untenable.
  5. Between March and August 2024, compliance with relief conditions by municipalities improved from 55 per cent to 76 per cent, aided by the National Treasury, Provincial Treasuries, and the Municipal Finance Improvement Programme.

Courtesy of SABC News.

SowetanLIVE 

WATCH LIVE | Finance minister delivers mid-term budget speech

Finance minister, Enoch Godongwana is delivering the mid-term budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday.  SowetanLIVE 
News
1 hour ago

Jobless teachers plead with Godongwana not to cut education budget

A graduate who got his education qualification two months ago says all he wants to hear from minister of finance Enoch Godongwana's medium-term ...
News
1 hour ago

OPINION | First 100 days of GNU a mix of vital achievements and notable challenges

In a landmark moment for SA, the government of national unity celebrates its first 100 days in office.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration
What consent to sex is, and what it is not