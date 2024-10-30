At 6.59, a black BMW, which seems to be out of control, suddenly appears from the opposite direction at high speed. It jumps the barrier and crosses over to the lane on which the red Hyundai was travelling.
The Hyundai driver sees the BMW and tries to swerve out of the way. However, it was too late. The speeding BWM crashed into the red Hyundai head-on, letting pieces of metal fly all around.
The Toyota Corolla, however, manages to swerve onto the shoulder of the road and the BMW narrowly misses it.
One of the two cars involved in the head-on collision also goes on to hit the car on which the dash cam is recording.
As all the vehicles come to the halt, the woman in the car with the dash cam – who had been listening to gospel music all long – is heard crying and panting in the car.
Other cars then slow down while others stop.
SowetanLIVE
WATCH | Video from dash cam shows how speeding Mogaila crashed into motorist
An out-of-control BMW approaching at high speed from the opposite direction crashed head-on into a red Hyundai whose driver had seconds earlier tried to avoid it but ran out of luck.
This is the footage that was captured on a dash cam on Wednesday morning in Tembisa. The dash cam captured the accident believed to have involved Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila in which a nine-year-old girl died.
The child's mother and their 13-year-old neighbour were rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Mogaila fled the scene after the crash but later handed himself over to the police.
In the video, a red Hyundai I10 can be seen at 6.58am travelling on the right late of a double lane while a white Toyota Corolla slowly drives adjacent to it.
At 6.59, a black BMW, which seems to be out of control, suddenly appears from the opposite direction at high speed. It jumps the barrier and crosses over to the lane on which the red Hyundai was travelling.
The Hyundai driver sees the BMW and tries to swerve out of the way. However, it was too late. The speeding BWM crashed into the red Hyundai head-on, letting pieces of metal fly all around.
The Toyota Corolla, however, manages to swerve onto the shoulder of the road and the BMW narrowly misses it.
One of the two cars involved in the head-on collision also goes on to hit the car on which the dash cam is recording.
As all the vehicles come to the halt, the woman in the car with the dash cam – who had been listening to gospel music all long – is heard crying and panting in the car.
Other cars then slow down while others stop.
SowetanLIVE
PSL star Mogaila has handed himself in after being involved in fatal crash
Drugs, alcohol found in soccer star's car after crash that killed child
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos