In a groundbreaking collaboration set to reshape financial wellness across Africa, Old Mutual’s NEXT176 and Standard Chartered’s innovation and fintech investment arm SC Ventures have launched Vault22, an inclusive financial platform.
Led by CEO Benito Mable, Vault22 aims to revolutionise how Africans engage with financial services, bringing unprecedented accessibility and innovation to the continent.
Kieno Kammies of Innovate Africa spoke to Mable to explore how the partnership intends to make financial wellness more attainable than before, signalling a significant shift in the Pan-African financial landscape.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Vault22 aims to transform financial wellness across Africa
In a groundbreaking collaboration set to reshape financial wellness across Africa, Old Mutual’s NEXT176 and Standard Chartered’s innovation and fintech investment arm SC Ventures have launched Vault22, an inclusive financial platform.
Led by CEO Benito Mable, Vault22 aims to revolutionise how Africans engage with financial services, bringing unprecedented accessibility and innovation to the continent.
Kieno Kammies of Innovate Africa spoke to Mable to explore how the partnership intends to make financial wellness more attainable than before, signalling a significant shift in the Pan-African financial landscape.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Adbot’s AI-powered AdTech success
WATCH | Innovate Africa: tenacity can light up the continent
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Step aside venture capital lawyers, meet Clara
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos