Tshwane debt sits at R11bn, mayor reveals
Moya outlines six focus priorities during 100-day action plan speech
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Tshwane mayor says the municipality is in a dire state with a debt that is sitting at R11bn and more than half of it is owed to Eskom.
Dr Nasiphi Moya revealed this while delivering the city's 100-day action plan on Wednesday, which she believes will serve as a foundation for a decisive turnaround by the end of January 2025.
Moya started with the state of the city that she inherited from her predecessor Cillers Brink who was removed through a motion of no confidence in September.
Moya said the city's budget has been unfunded for several years “meaning we lack sufficient income to cover expenses, including the provision of basic services and capital investments”.
“Tshwane’s debt is over R11bn, with R6.76bn owed to Eskom alone. And while the total amount owed to the city by creditors stands at R28.3bn, 86% of that is over 90 days old, and 66% more than a year in arrears,” she said.
Moya said vandalism and criminal activities such as cable theft and illegal connections put a strain on the city's infrastructure and reduce the city's capacity to provide reliable services and outlined six priorities that her administration will focus on:
1. Financial stability: The city intends to enhance revenue collection.
2. Economic revitalisation: The city will introduce a strategy to revitalise the inner city and other economic nodes by identifying city-owned and abandoned properties for private sector-led mixed-use developments, including affordable housing. One such opportunity is Tshwane Showgrounds, which Moya says could be developed into a world-class conference facility.
3. Infrastructure development with a focus on energy and water infrastructure: The city intends to upgrade several infrastructures such as advancing the Rooiwal wastewater treatment works upgrades and completing the sewer pipeline refurbishment in Region 1, Amabokoboko Street, by January.
4. Equitable basic service delivery and maintaining a clean city: The city aims to improve lighting in areas that have long been left in darkness and accelerate response times for water leaks and sewer blockages, aiming to address 90% of complaints within 48 hours, with a long-term target of 24 hours.
5. By-law enforcement and inner-city rejuvenation: The city will drive increased spaza shop inspections in all seven regions, in partnership with Tshwane metro police department and SAPS to address the issue of food security.
6 Community engagement and taking the government to the people: The city intends to improve communication between it and residents and provide constant updates.
