TimesLIVE
SAPS van in Gordon's Bay canal: police probe case of reckless driving
Image: 123RF/btoyanucha
Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving after a marked SAPS patrol van ended up in a canal during the early hours of Wednesday in Gordon's Bay.
The double cab bakkie was found partially submerged, lying on its left side, in the town about 50km from Cape Town.
