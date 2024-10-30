The deceased girl's mother and a 13-year old neighbour were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
At the time of the crash, the woman was taking the children to school when her Hyundai Grand i10 collided with Mogaila's BMW at about 7.30am.
Makgato said the younger child was declared dead at the scene while the mother and the older one were taken to Tembisa hospital with serious injuries.
Mogaila fled the scene after the crash.
PSL star Mogaila has handed himself in after being involved in fatal crash
Image: Philip Maeta
Sekhukhune United player Shaune Mogaila has handed himself over to the police after fleeing the scene of a fatal crash that claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl in Tembisa on Wednesday morning.
Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Thabiso Makgato confirmed that the 29-year-old, who only sustained a small bruise on the forehead, handed himself to the Rabie Ridge police station on Wednesday afternoon.
Dagga and alcohol were allegedly found in Mogaila's car following the crash.
Drugs, alcohol found in soccer star's car after crash that killed child
Makgato said when metro police officers arrived at the accident scene they found four bottles of “potent alcohol named Don Julio” in Mogaila's car.
“Powder, which we suspect could be cocaine, and weed [cannabis] edibles were also found in his vehicle. A case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and fleeing the scene of the accident has been opened,” she said.
