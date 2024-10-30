"The facility’s borehole can only supply low-lying areas. City of Tshwane has been providing the hospital with water tankers on a daily basis; however, these, together with the borehole, is still insufficient to enable optimal patient care at the hospital," he said.
SowetanLIVE
No maternity, non-emergency services at Kalafong Hospital due to water shortage
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
The Gauteng department of health says non-emergency and maternity patients who will be arriving at Kalafong Hospital will be diverted to nearby healthcare facilities due to the ongoing water supply disruptions at the hospital.
The department said it will only attend to patients with life- threatening cases.
Departmental spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the hospital, in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, has been experiencing water disruptions since last week.
"Gauteng department of health wishes to inform the public that Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital (KPTH) continues to experience ongoing water supply disruptions owing to supply challenges experienced by the City of Tshwane," he said.
Modiba added that boreholes at the hospital, including the city's water tankers, cannot produce sufficient water for the hospital.
"The facility’s borehole can only supply low-lying areas. City of Tshwane has been providing the hospital with water tankers on a daily basis; however, these, together with the borehole, is still insufficient to enable optimal patient care at the hospital," he said.
"As a result, outpatient appointments are being rescheduled, and elective procedures are limited until further notice. Non-emergency and maternity cases will be diverted to nearby facilities, and the public is advised to seek non-emergency care at alternative healthcare facilities," he added.
Modiba apologised on behalf of the department for the inconvenience caused.
On Tuesday, the City of Tshwane said water distribution networks were faced with challenges due to high water demand in some parts of the city.
The city said to mitigate the challenge, they will restrict healthy reservoirs within the system to assist the struggling ones with a view to balance and stabilise the network.
The city has also urged residents to use water sparingly.
