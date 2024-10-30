Anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt Musumuvhi Muthuphei Theophilus on 082 414 2481 or alternatively call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Limpopo man whose charred body of his biological father was found tied with cables under a tree and set alight has been handed a 20-year sentence for the “brutal crime”.
Noko Alfred Sehata was sentenced at the Senwabarwana regional court for the 2022 murder of his father Mokoena Bartlet Sehata, 56.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said on that fateful day on March 14, police responded to a murder scene at Marobjane Dikhomong village, where they discovered the victim’s body beneath a tree, bound with electric cables and set alight.
“Community members assisted in the swift arrest of the suspect, who was identified as the victim's son,” said Ledwaba.
Hadebe has since commended the investigating officer in the case, Det-Sgt Maimela Magwele “who worked diligently to ensure that justice was served”.
She thanked Magwele and his team “for their exceptional work in securing a sentence that reflects the severity of this brutal crime”.
SowetanLIVE
Manhunt for sergeant who allegedly killed wife, domestic worker
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Limpopo police are hoping to find “dead or alive” one of their colleagues who allegedly shot and killed his wife and their domestic worker at their home in Masisi. The motive for the murders is not yet known.
Provincial police commissioner Lit-Gen Thembi Hadebe has since ordered an investigating team to mobilise all resources at their disposal to track down the police sergeant. She also extended her heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.
“Police will do everything they can to find the suspect, dead or alive,” Hadebe said.
According to Hadebe, the incident happened on Tuesday evening and officers together with paramedics rushed to the scene after being alerted to the double murder.
“Upon arrival, they found two women lying in a pool of blood. The victims were certified dead at the scene. Police have since opened two counts of murder cases. While the motive behind the incident is still unknown, domestic violence cannot be ruled out at this stage.
“A multi-disciplinary team has been assigned and maximum resources mobilised to ensure that investigations are expedited to ultimately bring the suspect to book to face the full might of the law,” she said.
Anyone with information that can assist in the apprehension of the suspect is asked to contact Sgt Musumuvhi Muthuphei Theophilus on 082 414 2481 or alternatively call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or contact the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Limpopo man whose charred body of his biological father was found tied with cables under a tree and set alight has been handed a 20-year sentence for the “brutal crime”.
Noko Alfred Sehata was sentenced at the Senwabarwana regional court for the 2022 murder of his father Mokoena Bartlet Sehata, 56.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said on that fateful day on March 14, police responded to a murder scene at Marobjane Dikhomong village, where they discovered the victim’s body beneath a tree, bound with electric cables and set alight.
“Community members assisted in the swift arrest of the suspect, who was identified as the victim's son,” said Ledwaba.
Hadebe has since commended the investigating officer in the case, Det-Sgt Maimela Magwele “who worked diligently to ensure that justice was served”.
She thanked Magwele and his team “for their exceptional work in securing a sentence that reflects the severity of this brutal crime”.
SowetanLIVE
KZN cop kidnapped, killed and dumped at river
Suspect wounded in taxi after killing cop inside magistrate’s court
Cop loses her gun and ammo to crooks ahead of planned graveyard visit with brothers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos