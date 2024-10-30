“Reports indicate that the toddler was left weak and unable to move his legs. Realising the severity of his actions, Bosman reportedly instructed the child's mother not to disclose anything about the incidents and took the injured child to the De Aar New Hospital.
Man arrested after allegedly killing stepson for wetting the bed
Image: Supplied
A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly killing his three-year-old stepson for urinating in bed.
Jeremy Bosman is alleged to have hit Charvandre Kieran Everson repeatedly with a broom, slammed his head against the wall, and in another incident beat him so much that he lost control of his bodily functions only because he had wet his bed.
Bosman was only arrested after medical staff noticed multiple injuries on the child's body and they informed the police.
A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Northern Cape Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Bosman was recently arrested and was expected to apply for bail on Friday.
He said the allegations were that on October 19, Bosman learnt that Chavandre had urinated in bed and beat him up.
“Bosman allegedly reacted violently by repeatedly striking the child on the head with his hands. It is further alleged that he used a broom to assault the boy and subsequently slammed his head against a wall.
“Witness testimonies and preliminary investigations suggested that these actions left the child unable to eat or open his mouth properly,” said Senokoatsane.
After that incident, Chavandre wet his bed again, resulting in Bosman hitting him and allegedly causing fatal injuries.
“Bosman again assaulted Charvandre resulting in blood being observed in the child's mouth and him losing control of his bodily functions.
“Reports indicate that the toddler was left weak and unable to move his legs. Realising the severity of his actions, Bosman reportedly instructed the child's mother not to disclose anything about the incidents and took the injured child to the De Aar New Hospital.
“Tragically, upon arrival, medical personnel determined that Charvandre had already succumbed to his injuries,” Senokoatsane said.
However, hospital staff noted multiple bruises on the child's body, particularly on his back, prompting them to contact the police.
Senokoatsane said after an investigation, the police arrested Bosman and charged him with murder and assault grievous bodily harm against the child's mother.
He said Bosman will remain in custody until his next court appearance on November 1, where he is expected to formally apply for bail.
“However, the prosecution intends to oppose bail in this schedule 6 bail application, citing the seriousness of the charges,” he said.
Senokoatsane said the prosecution team is continuing with investigations into the matter, and are committed to ensuring that justice is served “in this tragic case involving domestic violence and child abuse”.
