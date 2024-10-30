News

King Misuzulu’s convoy in minor accident but royal is unhurt

By Mfundo Mkhize - 30 October 2024 - 08:20
King Misuzulu KaZwelithini was not injured in an accident involving his convoy on the R34 near Vryheid on Tuesday night. File image
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Traditional prime minister for the Zulu nation Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi has allayed concern about AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini after an accident involving his convoy on the R34 near Vryheid on Tuesday night.

“I spoke to his majesty last night and the king was in high spirits and conveyed to me that the incident was of a minor nature,” said Buthelezi.

“I wish to assure the nation that there is no cause for concern regarding his majesty and his well-being.”

The accident, according to Buthelezi, will not disrupt the king's planned daily activities, which include the opening of the Princess Mkabayi regional mall in Vryheid on Wednesday morning.

Buthelezi said: “The police will conduct a routine investigation to the cause of the accident.”

