Joburg water problems 'severe' but no day zero yet in sight

Johannesburg has serious water shortages but it is still too early to declare an imminent day zero.

The city is on level 1 water restrictions which prohibit residents from watering gardens, washing cars and filling swimming pools during peak hours.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero on Wednesday described the situation as “severe”.

“The city is facing a severe water crisis due to ongoing drought worsened by climate change, high levels of non-revenue water, illegal connections and infrastructure challenges,” said Morero. “The Integrated Vaal river System (IVRS) is the city's primary water source. It is under severe strain, with reservoir levels dropping to critical thresholds.”

Morero said the city has decided to implement various restrictions that will affect residents which could be escalated to emergency stages should the water situation not improve.

“Johannesburg Water must strike a difficult balancing act to handle water consumption that is outpacing supply because of the uncertainty surrounding future trends in population expansion, water demand, infrastructure investment needs and budget constraints. This trend places immense strain on our bulk water system and jeopardises the sustainability of our water supply,” he said.

“The entity is addressing more than just the issue of consumption. The unaccounted-for water lost through leaks is equally concerning. Better water demand management is required to address both excessive use and water losses. The water conservation and water demand management strategy is a five-year strategy that was revised and updated in October of the 2021/22 financial year.”

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday said that the province did not necessarily suffer from water shortage challenges.

“Among the biggest challenges are illegal connections and leaks. We are putting together a team of law enforcement agencies that will assist us in disconnecting all illegal water connections in the province,” said Lesufi.

He said that all 11 Gauteng municipalities should be enforcing level 1 water restrictions.

“Our water usage needs to reflect that we are in a crisis and therefore we call on all residents to use water sparingly, he said.

Morero said Johannesburg Water has an infrastructure renewal backlog of R26bn, while water infrastructure accounts for R11bn.

“Funding limitations are delaying the eradication of this backlog, resulting in further ageing of infrastructure,” he said. “Consequently, we are firmly focusing on improving water billing systems and investigating areas where non-revenue water is rising. Our teams have been set up to review billing volumes, and the metering system is being enhanced to track revenue and non-revenue water more effectively.”

