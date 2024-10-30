Gwarube said in the Western Cape, there was already a “painful decision” to reduce the basket of teaching posts for 2025.
This, she said, was a move that would result in fewer educators in classrooms.
On Wednesday, Moepi said as a graduate he was hoping that he would be employed but with the budget cuts he was not hopeful.
"Learners need us and a lot of schools don't have enough teachers, but there are more learners there. So, it doesn't make sense. Treasury can cut the budget for other departments, but education is not one of them," he said.
Another qualified teacher from Venda in Limpopo said she has been looking for a job since the beginning of the year with no luck.
"I am constantly applying but sometimes I can't even send applications because I don't have money for transport ... that is how being unemployed has been affecting me," said the 28-year-old woman who preferred to remain anonymous.
"So, if the minister says there is no budget cuts, that will mean posts are not frozen. Then unemployed teachers will be able to get jobs. If I get a job as a teacher, then it will be good for me and my family. I hope the minister prioritises basic education.
"It is depressing being unemployed ... so it would be great for the department to get the money it needs to that unemployed teachers have better chances of being hired."
SowetanLIVE
Jobless teachers plead with Godongwana not to cut education budget
Image: Brenton Geach
A graduate who got his education qualification two months ago says all he wants to hear from minister of finance Enoch Godongwana's medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) is that there won't be any budget cuts affecting basic education.
"Basic education should get the budget that is required so that some of us get jobs ... I want to hear the minister saying there is no budget cuts and that more money has been allocated [to education]," said 24-year-old Lesego Moepi.
"Public schools are facing challenges, and a single teacher is responsible for more learners, which means the teacher won't be able to reach every child in a class," he said.
Provincial education departments will struggle to fund their existing teacher posts and other school programmes in the next three to four years within their budgets due to financial constraints.
Last month, minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube said most departments will require between R350m and R3.8bn over the medium-term expenditure framework to fully fund their respective basket of posts.
Gwarube said in the Western Cape, there was already a “painful decision” to reduce the basket of teaching posts for 2025.
This, she said, was a move that would result in fewer educators in classrooms.
On Wednesday, Moepi said as a graduate he was hoping that he would be employed but with the budget cuts he was not hopeful.
"Learners need us and a lot of schools don't have enough teachers, but there are more learners there. So, it doesn't make sense. Treasury can cut the budget for other departments, but education is not one of them," he said.
Another qualified teacher from Venda in Limpopo said she has been looking for a job since the beginning of the year with no luck.
"I am constantly applying but sometimes I can't even send applications because I don't have money for transport ... that is how being unemployed has been affecting me," said the 28-year-old woman who preferred to remain anonymous.
"So, if the minister says there is no budget cuts, that will mean posts are not frozen. Then unemployed teachers will be able to get jobs. If I get a job as a teacher, then it will be good for me and my family. I hope the minister prioritises basic education.
"It is depressing being unemployed ... so it would be great for the department to get the money it needs to that unemployed teachers have better chances of being hired."
SowetanLIVE
Sadtu members protest over education minister Siviwe Gwarube snubbing signing of Bela Bill
Education is facing a pending national crisis — Minister Siviwe Gwarube
Education departments across the country grappling with budget cuts, says MEC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos