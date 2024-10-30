Have you experienced bullying on the road by taxi patrollers?

In light of recent incidents where taxi patrollers have wreaked havoc on the road by terrorising motorists suspected of ferrying hitchhikers, Sowetan is reaching out to readers to find out if you have experienced bullying on the road.
At the weekend, a video showing a Toyota Corolla, believed to be a patrol car, chasing a white Chevrolet on the N4, surfaced on social media.
The passenger in the sedan can be seen signalling to the driver of the bakkie to stop. At some point, the two vehicles narrowly miss colliding with a truck. Towards the end of the video, the sedan manages to overtake the bakkie and drives slowly in front of it in an attempt to force the driver to stop.
On Tuesday, Sowetan reported on another incident that occurred in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, where a man who was giving his neighbour a lift became a victim of taxi patrollers.
“These guys grabbed my keys and took my car. They drove away in it and said I needed to pay R2,500 fine to get it back,” Themba Mahlangu told Sowetan.
“What's sad is that these people abused and harassed me as if I've done something wrong. I'm wondering if I'm not supposed to give a lift to my neighbour?” he asked.
Another similar incident had taken place on the N4 near Emalahleni.
Have you been bullied on the road? share your story with us.
Share your experience with us. Email Sowetan newsdesk on newsdesk@sowetan.co.za.
