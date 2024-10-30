News

Have you experienced bullying on the road by taxi patrollers?

30 October 2024 - 14:16
Screengrab from video.
Screengrab from video.

In light of recent incidents where taxi patrollers have wreaked havoc on the road by terrorising motorists suspected of ferrying hitchhikers, Sowetan is reaching out to readers to find out if you have experienced bullying on the road.

At the weekend, a video showing a Toyota Corolla, believed to be a patrol car, chasing a white Chevrolet on the N4, surfaced on social media. 

The passenger in the sedan can be seen signalling to the driver of the bakkie to stop. At some point, the two vehicles narrowly miss colliding with a truck. Towards the end of the video, the sedan manages to overtake the bakkie and drives slowly in front of it in an attempt to force the driver to stop. 

On Tuesday, Sowetan reported on another incident that occurred in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, where a man who was giving his neighbour a lift became a victim of taxi patrollers.

“These guys grabbed my keys and took my car. They drove away in it and said I needed to pay R2,500 fine to get it back,” Themba Mahlangu told Sowetan.

“What's sad is that these people abused and harassed me as if I've done something wrong. I'm wondering if I'm not supposed to give a lift to my neighbour?” he asked.

Another similar incident had taken place on the N4 near Emalahleni.

Have you been bullied on the road? share your story with us.

Share your experience with us. Email Sowetan newsdesk on newsdesk@sowetan.co.za.

SowetanLIVE

Taxi patrollers 'hijack' motorist, demand R2,500 to release his car

A Mpumalanga man who was giving his neighbour a lift became a victim of taxi patrollers who grabbed his keys and drove away in his car, demanding ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Rogue taxi patrol vehicle terror on the highway

The Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison is yet to trace a taxi patrol car which has been seen terrorising motorists on ...
News
2 days ago

Long-distance taxi strike off to a rocky start on day two

The strike by long-distance taxi drivers in Durban entered its second day on Tuesday as more disputes over operating licences emerged.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Join Chateau Del Rei for an Instant Celebration
What consent to sex is, and what it is not