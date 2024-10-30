News

Enyobeni Tavern inspection ‘brings back heartache’

Bouncer points out where children died that fateful night

By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 30 October 2024 - 11:00
The Mdantsane regional court held at inspection at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on Tuesday.
SCENE OF TRAGEDY: The  Mdantsane regional court held at inspection at the Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park on Tuesday.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

“I could recognise the chairs here today from the pictures we saw where the children were lying dead, including where mine was.”

These were the words of a distraught Ntombizonke Mgangala during a visit to the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park where 21 young people died on June 26, 2022. Her 17-year-old niece Sinothando was one of the victims.

Parents and families of the victims are still yearning to know what killed their children.

The inquest into whether anyone should be held criminally liable for the deaths took a detour to the tavern on Tuesday, where presiding magistrate Mvuselelo Malindi, evidence leader advocate Luvuyo Vena, attorneys Vuyisile Magqabi for the parents and Mzwanele Nkebe for Thembisa Diko, did a walkabout which lasted about two hours.

