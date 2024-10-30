Drugs, alcohol found in soccer star's car after crash that killed child

Makgato said the younger child was declared dead at the scene while the mother and the older one were taken to Tembisa hospital with serious injuries. “It is alleged a 29-year-old driver, who is supposedly a soccer player, fled the scene after colliding with the motor vehicle,” she said.
“It is alleged it is a soccer player [driving the BMW], based on the outcome of the verification of the driver’s license record. Until such time all investigations have been completed, the identity of the driver involved shall be determined.”
Makgato said when metro police officers arrived at the accident scene they found four bottles of “potent alcohol named Don Julio” in the man’s car.
“Powder, which we suspect could be cocaine, and weed [cannabis] edibles were also found in his vehicle. A case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and fleeing the scene of the accident has been opened,” said Makgato
