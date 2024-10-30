Attorney accused of raping girl he allegedly bought from her mom pleads not guilty

A Heidelberg attorney who allegedly repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl he “bought” from her mother pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
Carel Benjamin Schoeman, 35, is a co-accused in the case of a 38-year-old mother who allegedly forced her two minor children into prostitution.
He spent most of Wednesday with the mother in the dock of the Johannesburg high court sitting in Palm Ridge, responding that he understood the charges against him and pleads not guilty.
He faces multiple charges, including rape, child abuse, pointing a firearm, conspiracy to commit a sexual act, using children for or benefiting from child pornography and facilitating and or assisting the creation and production of child pornography.
The mother also pleaded not guilty to the charges related to pimping her daughter who was 13 years old at the time.
She is to continue with her plea when the trial resumes on November 4 in relation to her other daughter who she allegedly also forced into prostitution.
According to the indictment, Schoeman approached the mother to “buy” the victim from her in December 2022 and they agreed on R160,000. He allegedly made a down payment of R24,000 and also handed over a vehicle for her use.
He allegedly had sex with the child daily, either at a guest house or at the mother's flat in Heidelberg.
When the victim refused to participate in a sexual act with him, he allegedly pointed his firearm at her and threatened her.
“During the day the victim would be kept in a locked room without food, water or a cellphone.”
Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE previously reported the mother is accused of forcing her daughters to have sex or participate in sexual conduct with various men in exchange for money before their 13th birthdays.
According to court papers, the mother, who is behind bars, allegedly forced her firstborn daughter to have sex daily with several men at various guest houses around Boksburg, Brakpan, Heidelberg, Springs, Villiers, Amanzimtoti and Ramsgate in exchange for money.
She is accused of advertising the services of her daughter on internet sites such as Sex Trader and Red Velvet.
TimesLIVE
